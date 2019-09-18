‘Saved by the Bell’ gets streaming reboot

(CNN) – Saved by the Bell has been saved from obscurity.

Tuesday NBC announced it was rebooting the 80’s hit series with two of the original cast members.

The network says Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will reprise their roles as Jessie Spano and AC Slater.

The show followed a group of teens attending the fictional Bayside High School in California.

NBC says it will be one of several reboots planned to go on its new streaming platform Peacock.

According to the Hollywood Reporter– the original show’s lead– Mark-Paul Gosselaar– may also return.

The news site claims Gosselaar would play California Governor Zack Morris.

NBC plans to launch Peacock in April 2020.