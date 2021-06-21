SAG Awards will return in February 2022 with 2-hour show

FILE – Finished Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry on Jan. 15, 2019, in Burbank, Calif. The 2022 SAG Awards will take place on Feb. 27. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards are returning to a two-hour format for its 2022 edition, which will air the last weekend in February.

The SAG Awards adopted a one-hour, completely virtual format for this year’s show, which saw “Trial of the Chicago 7” crowned the top film ensemble and television acting honors going to the casts of “The Crown” for drama and “Schitt’s Creek” for comedy.

The show’s Feb. 27 airdate originally belonged to the Oscars, which has pushed its 2022 ceremony back to March 27. The show, which honors the best performances in television and film, will air on TNT and TBS.

The SAG Awards are often a reliable Oscar harbinger, though this year “Nomadland” took home the best picture Academy Award. All SAG Awards film winners this year were actors of color, but that feat was not repeated at the Oscars.

Hollywood’s 2021 awards season was delayed, and upended, by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 season has already been shaken up by NBC’s decision not to air the Golden Globe Awards in January due to that organization’s response to an LA Times investigation that revealed among its findings that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members.