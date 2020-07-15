“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WIAT) — Officers arrested 87 people, including reality TV star Porsha Williams, during a protest on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Porsha Williams, from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” was booked for her involvement in a protest calling for criminal charges against the Louisville officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police, protesters were charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespassing.
The protest was led by a group called “Until Freedom” and the Grassroots Law Project.
