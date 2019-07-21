With a wide smile for his mom, Prince George turns 6

In this undated photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain’s Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace has released three new photographs before Prince George’s birthday.

The future king turns 6 on Monday. It’s become a tradition for the palace to release snapshots taken by his mother Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In two of the pictures George is seen with a big smile as he wears an English soccer jersey. The third shows him on a family holiday.

George is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William and is the oldest of William’s three children.