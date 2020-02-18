Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour dates due to health

(CNN) – Ozzy Osbourne is cancelling his North American tour dates. The announcement comes just a month after the rock singer revealed he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Osbourne said in a statement Monday, he will go to Europe for treatment and then spend time recovering from his health issues. If you bought tickets to the ‘No More Tours Two’ you will get a refund. You’ll also get first dibs on tickets to Osbourne’s next tour. The cancellation does not affect the European leg of his tour. That’s still scheduled to begin on October 23 in Newcastle, England.

