(CNN) – Ozzy Osbourne is cancelling his North American tour dates. The announcement comes just a month after the rock singer revealed he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
Osbourne said in a statement Monday, he will go to Europe for treatment and then spend time recovering from his health issues. If you bought tickets to the ‘No More Tours Two’ you will get a refund. You’ll also get first dibs on tickets to Osbourne’s next tour. The cancellation does not affect the European leg of his tour. That’s still scheduled to begin on October 23 in Newcastle, England.
LATEST POSTS:
- Ryan Newman remains hospitalized after horrific Daytona 500 crash
- Slime, Glo-glasses, and fun learning
- Firefighters respond to large tractor in flames
- 6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion saved by adult who punched it in the ribs
- Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour dates due to health