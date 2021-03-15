Oscar nominations to be announced Monday morning

NEW YORK (AP) – Nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday will look unlike they ever have before. In more ways than one. After a pandemic year that shuttered most movie theaters, the expected best-picture nominees will have hardly any box office to speak of. Streaming services are set to dominate Hollywood’s biggest and most sought-after awards. But the likely nominees may also be more diverse. Monday’s nominations are poised to bring history in the directing category, and unveil an acting field with potentially a record number of people of color nominated. Nominations will be announced at 8:19 a.m. Eastern.

