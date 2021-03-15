Oscar nominations to be announced Monday morning

NEW YORK (AP) — A night after winning the top Grammy Award for songwriting, R&B singer H.E.R. and her collaborators Tiara Thomas and D'Mile have become Oscar-nominated songwriters.

H.E.R.'s protest anthem “I Can't Breathe" won song of the year at Sunday's Grammys, and another soulful song with poignant lyrics by the singer — “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” — is nominated for best original song at the 2021 Academy Awards.