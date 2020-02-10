Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory wins Academy Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WKRG) -- Looking for a job? Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is seeking to hire new employees for full-time and part-time roles as tire technicians, mechanic apprentices and diesel mechanics at its one-day hiring event. National Hiring Day will take place on February 25 from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at more than 380 Love’s Truck Care Center and Speedco locations across the country.

“Love’s is a great place to build a career, and we’re excited to build off last year’s momentum,” said Drew Graham, director of operations for Love’s. “Our team is our number one asset and is crucial to ensuring our operations run smoothly for customers, so this is an important event for us.”

Applicants interested in full-time or part-time positions can visit any Love’s Truck Care Center or Speedco location and learn more about working at Love’s and be interviewed on-site. Qualified candidates can be offered jobs on the spot contingent upon pre-screening requirements and will receive a free hot dog and drink when they apply.