Musician “Little Richard” Dead At 87

(Rolling Stone) – Little Richard, the massively influential rock and roll pioneer whose early hits inspired a generation of musicians, died Saturday at the age of 87.

According to an article from The Rolling Stone, the musician’s son Danny Penniman confirmed the death but added that the cause is unknown this time.

Little Richard, Founding Father of Rock Who Broke Musical Barriers, Dead at 87
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 03: Little Richard performs during the annual PBS “A Capitol Fourth” concert at the US Capitol on July 3, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

