(WJW) — Megan Fox is clarifying comments made after her engagement that she and fiance, Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood.

Fox told “Glamour Magazine” in a new interview that the two do “consume” each other’s blood “on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Fox and Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement in January.

Fox shared video of Kelly taking a knee at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July of 2020.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox wrote in the post. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

Fox ended her post with, “and then we drank each other’s blood,” a moment not shown in the video.

In her “Glamour Magazine” interview, she said they don’t actually drink the blood, out of goblets, for example. But they do consume a few drops. She said she does rituals on new moons and full moons, for example, where the consumption is for a reason.

She described Machine Gun Kelly as “much more haphazard.”