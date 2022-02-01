HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three more big names will play Huntsville’s new Orion Amphitheater later this year.

The venue announced Luke Bryan, Josh Groban, and The Black Keys will come to the amphitheater as part of their summer and fall tours. All three shows go on sale this Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m.

Groban will bring his “Harmony Tour” to the amphitheater on July 18. The show will feature the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward. Tickets are available here.

The Black Keys will play in Huntsville on August 28 as part of their “The Dropout Boogie Tour” with special guests Band of Horses and Early James. Get tickets here.

Finally, Luke Bryan will perform in the Rocket City on October 14. Bryan’s “Raised Up Right” tour features special guest Mitchell Tenpenny. Tickets are available here.

The Orion Amphitheater is a brand-new, start-of-the-art venue that seats 8,000 people. The venue will officially open with “The First Waltz” on May 13-15, 2022 — described as a “landmark event featuring many of music’s most beloved artists.”

“More than an amphitheater, this facility will help us grow our music and culture economy,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “It will allow us to become a community of curators, where we can develop our own creative content that is unique to Huntsville that we can share globally. In addition to arts festivals, markets, and world-famous musicians, we’ll be able to incubate our own talent, showing that our next great entrepreneurs don’t all have to be in space and missile defense.”

For more on artists coming to Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater, click here.