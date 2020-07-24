‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star Melody Holt talks about putting Alabama on the reality TV map

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is the show that made reality TV take a good look at Alabama.
The show is about three power couples putting their businesses and lives on display for the world to see. After a successful debut season that brought a lot of attention to Alabama, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is back for a second season, now airing every Saturday on the Oprah Winfrey Network.
Melody Holt, one of the stars of the show, spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin about what to expect, as well as reveal something else she’s working on.
