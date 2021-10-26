Kim pays Kanye $23 million to keep Hidden Hills mansion

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars/ (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s one brand of family values: Kim Kardashian just spent a huge chunk of change to keep living in Hidden Hills, sticking close to her celebrity siblings.

Kardashian paid Kanye West $23 million to keep the 15,000-square-foot mansion near Calabasas, according to the New York Post, which cited court records. The celebrity couple are currently going through divorce proceedings.

Kardashian paid $20 million to become sole owner of the property, and dropped another $3 million for furniture and art.

Kardashian and West bought the property – once owned by Lisa Marie Presley – for $20 million in 2014 and then spent $20 million more on ground-up renovations, adding a full music studio and spa.

Hidden Hills is home to many of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian each purchased neighboring mansions in the area last year. Kylie Jenner also bought a vacant five-acre site there last year for $15 million.

And it looks like West — who recently had his legal name changed to ‘Ye’ — will be staying in Los Angeles but away from the mountains. Last month, he bought a $57 million beachfront mansion in Malibu. Once known as a real estate king in Wyoming, he recently put one of his sprawling ranches in Cody up for sale for $11 million.

