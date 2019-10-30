John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to remake ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

(CNN) – John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are updating the Christmas classic, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

Legend teamed up with Natasha Rothwell from HBO’s “Insecure” to update the lyrics for a more sensitive narrative.

One big point of contention came from those who said the song ignored the importance of consent in a relationship.

Legend previewed his take on the song with Vanity Fair, and shared some of the new lyrics.

Clarkson: “What will my friends think…”

Legend: “I think they should rejoice”

Clarkson: “…if I have one more drink?”

Legend: “It’s your body, and your choice.”

Legend says he has reworked some of those lyrics and will release the song on his upcoming holiday album– “A Legendary Christmas.”

It will release on Nov. 8.