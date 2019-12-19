iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019

If you couldn’t make it to the live showing of this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, don’t worry. Gulf Coast CW has you covered. (Plus, we can get you MUCH closer to the excitement.) Relive the holiday magic of this year’s most incredible performances from the annual holiday event by tuning in and watching it tonight on The Gulf Coast CW!

The nationwide special will broadcast on Thursday, December 19th at 7PM on The Gulf Coast CW.

iheart.com shared a few highlights from fun moments we can expect to witness in tonight’s special presentation:

Taylor Swift celebrates her 30th birthday with a 3-tier kitty cake.

Tina Fey made a special guest appearance.

Amazing performances by Camilla Cabello, Lizzo and Katy Perry.

It’s going to be a night packed full of superstars and holiday cheer. Be sure to tune-in and experience all the festivities of the annual event.