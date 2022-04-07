The sun'll come out tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The sun’ll come out tomorrow!

That’s after a long day of rehearsing today.

It’s the musical Annie, Jr.

It’s the kid’s version of the big Broadway musical.

At Holy Name of Jesus School, it’s directed by New Orleans theatre teacher Greg Kata.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says Holy Name of Jesus school is back in the Broadway spotlight.

Back in the business of putting on shows after the pandemic closed the curtain for a few years.

Now, 9-year-old Lottie Wilson sings like a star.

She is Annie.

It’s a show about optimism.

And hope.

And a dog named Sandy.

Played by a dog named Veronica.

The dog of principal Kirsch Wilberg.

The show is on stage here from April 7 through April 10.

For tickets and more information, just click right here.