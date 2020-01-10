Hall of Fame rock drummer Neil Peart dies

SACRAMENTO, Cal. (WKRG) — Neil Peart, the long-time drummer for the Canadian rock band Rush, died January 7th in Santa Monica, California.

According to a family spokesman, he died of brain cancer, which he had been battling for the past 3 years.

Peart became the drummer and lyricist for the band after joining Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in 1974.

He was widely considered one of the greatest drummers in rock history and was also an accomplished author.

Neil Peart was 67 years old.

