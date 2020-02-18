‘Good Times’ star Ja’Net Dubois dies at 74

by: Fox 8 Digital Desk

GLENDALE, Calif. — Ja’Net Dubois, one of the stars of “Good Times,” was found dead on Tuesday, TMZ reports.

Her family says she died in her sleep unexpectedly at her Glendale, California home.

Dubois played Willona Woods, the Evans family’s neighbor on the classic 70s sitcom.

She is most well known for her role on “Good Times,” but she also composed and sang the song “Movin’ On Up,” which was the theme for “The Jeffersons.”

