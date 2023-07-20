MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks is coming to the Gulf Coast! He’ll headline the inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on Saturday, September 2, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Lainey Wilson and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will open the show.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard has always heard Garth has a stellar memory! Watch her put that to the test in this interview.