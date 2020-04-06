Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event

FILE – This March 17, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga at the 2019 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised millions to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus. Gaga said on Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit The World Health Organization. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus.

Gaga said on Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit The World Health Organization. The pop star and Global Citizen also announced “One World: Together At Home,” a televised event aimed at fighting the coronavirus. It will air April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.

“I would like to reiterate our deep gratitude to the medical community. My heart is very achy and warm for those who are ER doctors as well as nurses who are sleeping in cars to make sure they don’t infect their families or their patients. What you are doing is putting yourself in harm’s way to help the world and we all salute you,” Gaga said during a news conference Monday.

“What’s very important is three things happening for all of us. That we celebrate and we highlight the singular kind global community that is arising right now. Two, we want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement. And three, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” she said.

The multi-hour TV special, which will also stream live on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more platforms, will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both tested posted for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.

Gaga said the money raised will help buy much-needed protective gear for health workers, improve lab capacities and further research and development into possible drugs and vaccines to treat the new coronavirus. The singer said she plans to raise more money and explained that the TV special is not a fundraiser: “Put your wallets away … and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve.”

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host “One World: Together At Home,” which will also highlight those affected by the virus and celebrate health care workers on the front lines.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Others taking part in the TV special include Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish’s producer-brother, Finneas.