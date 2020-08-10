Former WWE wrestler Kamala dies from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Former WWE wrestler Kamala has died from the coronavirus. He was 70.

The wrestler’s death was confirmed by the WWE. It is not clear when the wrestler, whose real name was James Harris, died.

Harris traveled the world in the 1980s and early 90s wrestling people like Hulk Hogan and the Undertaker.

WREG spoke with Harris in 2012 after he lost a leg from high blood pressure and diabetes complications.

Even in his struggles to adjust to life without his leg, he said he only wanted fans to see him in one way.

“Don’t think of me as, ‘Oh please help me, help me.’ I don’t want them to think of me like that,” Harris said in 2012. “I want them to think of me as uplifting.”

