Fandango’s top-selling movies of the decade

(WBTW) – Over the past 10 years, cinemas have seen some major blockbuster flicks and according to Fandango, the mouse reigned supreme at the box office.
The top five movies of the decade were:
5: Black Panther
4: Avengers: Infinity War
3: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
2: Avengers: Endgame
1: Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
These rankings were bases on the total number of ticket sales through Fandango as of December 20, 2019.
- San Francisco roars back into playoffs as NFC’s top seed
- Teams without a bye have a tough road to the Super Bowl
- Brady, Patriots don’t get usual R&R heading into playoffs
- Server receives $2,020 tip from Donnie Wahlberg at Illinois IHOP
- A sports reporter tried to call and text her husband before a fatal plane crash. He never got the chance to answer