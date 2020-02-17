Etch A Sketch turns 60 years old this year

(CNN Newsource) – Etch A Sketch is turning 60 years old in 2020.

The classic toy is “shaking things up” for the anniversary. It’s working with other brands for limited-edition versions of the red-framed drawing toy.

They include Monopoly, Rubiks, NASA and comic creator Stan Lee.

