Etch A Sketch turns 60 years old this year

(CNN Newsource) – Etch A Sketch is turning 60 years old in 2020.
The classic toy is “shaking things up” for the anniversary. It’s working with other brands for limited-edition versions of the red-framed drawing toy.
They include Monopoly, Rubiks, NASA and comic creator Stan Lee.
