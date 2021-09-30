Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time together on stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives. It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation. Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that their show will be “history in the making.”

The 2022 game will be the first time the Super Bowl has been played in the Los Angeles area since 1993.