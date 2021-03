FILE – This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York. Irish privacy regulators have opened two investigations into Instagram over the social media site’s handling of children’s data. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 it launched the investigations in September after receiving complaints about the company. Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it’s in “close contact” with the commission and is “cooperating with their inquiries.” (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file)

UPDATE (3:00 p.m.) — As of 1 p.m., Downdetector is only showing less than 2,000 reports of issues with Instagram.

We checked here in the News 5 newsroom and it is working for us here.

(WKRG) — Instagram appears to not be working for some users, according to reports on Twitter and Downdetector.

Downdetector show thousands of reports have been received since 12:00 p.m.

Instagram app users are experiencing a “Couldn’t Refresh Feed” error message. There is a server error message on the website.