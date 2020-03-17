Donald Glover drops surprise album

(CNN Newsource)—If you need some distraction from the Coronavirus frenzy… the Grammy award-winning artist formerly known as Childish Gambino just dropped a surprise album.

“Donald Glover presents,” features 12 songs — including a few previously released tracks like “Feels Like Summer” and “Algorythm.”

According to Billboard — the new music features Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, and Sza

It’s currently only available on donaldgloverpresents.com

Back in 2017, Glover retired his rapper-singer alter ego, Childish Gambino.

