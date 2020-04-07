Disney launches FREE website with a new ‘Frozen’ Olaf Series

Disney has been posting new videos to their social channels and YouTube page for the last couple weeks bringing the magic of Disney to everyone at home.
DisneyMagicMoments.com will be home to some of the company’s best content, stories, and resources available for kids, families, and fans to enjoy.
The company says fans can look forward to enjoying content from Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, as well as Walt Disney Animation Studios, National Geographic, Disney Park and more. The site will have all of these various videos and content in one place. Also, a part of the site is a new digital shorts series called ‘At Home With Olaf’, starring Olaf from Frozen, and voiced by Josh Gad, himself.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile police searching for two carjacking suspects
- Gov. Ivey awards $2.9 million for weatherization projects to assist Alabama’s elderly and low-income residents
- 177 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 1,915 total cases with 59 deaths
- More couples using marriage counseling services during pandemic
- Governor Ivey Announces Ribbons of Hope Campaign in Midst of Coronavirus Pandemic