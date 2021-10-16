Destination Gulf Coast: Children of the Corn at Seward Farms

Todays episode of Destination Gulf Coast is a part of our special Fall edition and for our first stop of the season, we made our way over to Seward Farms in Lucedale, Mississippi. Nothing goes together like Autumn and corn mazes and that is exactly what you will find at Seward Farms. Upon our arrival, we were greeted by Susan who’s family has owned Seward Farms since the 1930’s, so if there was anyone who could show us all of the fun things that Seward Farms has to offer, she was definitely the right person.

The first thing that struck me about Seward Farms is the family atmosphere. This is definitely a place that you would want to take your children for some Fall fun! There were many things that even a big kid like myself could find interesting to do, but the first thing that caught my eye was the giant slide that they have! After taking my turn going down the slide, we were given a tour of the landscape, where Susan gave me a sneak preview of their Haunted Corn Maze that will open today and run through the next three weekends. After getting to tour the corn maze, we went to feed the goats. Nothing is cuter than a baby goat eating feed from your hand! As cool as that was, there was even a piglet race they were going to have at 11:30am!

If you are looking for some good family fun, make sure you take a drive out to Lucedale, Mississippi to check out Seward Farms. For more information visit Seward Farms and Corn Maze, Tanner Williams Road in Lucedale, Mississippi