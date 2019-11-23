‘Days of Our Lives’ renewed for season 56, reports say

TAMPA (WFLA) – Rejoice, ‘Days of Our Lives’ fans! The show is being renewed for another season.

According to Variety, the deal for the new season is not done yet but all signs point to it being closed soon.

“Days of Our Lives” aired more than 13,000 episodes ago in 1965. The show has won 61 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The news comes after it was reported earlier this month that the entire cast of the series had been removed from their contracts. The casting for the new season is still undetermined, should the show be renewed.

NBC and Sony Pictures Television declined to comment.