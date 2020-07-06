‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’ musician Charlie Daniels dead at 83

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Charlie Daniels appears at the Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam in Nashville, Tenn. Daniels who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia” has died at age 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday due to a hemorrhagic stroke. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music firebrand Charlie Daniels has died of a stroke at 83; had hit with ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’.

