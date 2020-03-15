Cirque du Soleil closes its Las Vegas shows because of virus

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2012, file photo, members of the cast from The Beatles “LOVE” by Cirque du Soleil perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles. Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, said Saturday, March 14, 2020, that it is temporarily suspending its productions in Las Vegas as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, said Saturday that it is temporarily suspending its productions in the city as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the company said it made the decision based on public health authorities calling for people to limit their social interactions to stop the spread of the virus.

The shows that will be cancelled effective Sunday are “O” at the Bellagio, “KA” at MGM Grand, “The Beatles LOVE” at the Mirage, “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “Zumanity” at New York-New Yoek and “Michael Jackson ONE” at Mandalay Bay.

Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth also are cancelled.

Also Saturday, the long-running Penn & Teller comedy/magic show has been cancelled effective immediately.

Penn Jilette tweeted: “Out of concern and love for our audiences, & well, concern and love for everyone — we will be canceling our shows starting tonight for the next few weeks Hope to be back on stage soon when gathering is once again responsible. Let’s all take care of ourselves & each other. Love. “

l:ate Saturday night, magician David Copperfield, another Vegas mainstay, tweeted that he is suspending his shows.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of my audience, my team, and my family — so we’re pausing shows today to assess the situation. We hope to resume very soon,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. In older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.