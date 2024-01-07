SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport art museum will host seven different exhibitions in the spring of 2024, and you’re invited to attend these exhibitions for free.

Alissa Klaus is the director of Centenary College’s Meadows Museum, and she said this semester’s exhibition schedule will feature a breadth of mediums, subject matters, and experiences.

Artwork by Sarah Duet was featured at the Meadows Museum on the Centenary College campus in spring 2022. (Source: www.themeadowsmuseum.com)

“I am excited to open each of these exhibitions to the Shreveport community,” said Klaus. “Baylor, Francis, and Smith provide this semester’s featured exhibition, while Colorusso and Reedstrom’s exhibitions bring in more experiential and interactive opportunities for visitors.”

KaDavien Baylor, Eric Francis, and Ron Smith will be featured in the Meadows Museum of Art gallery at Centenary College from Jan. 16 until May 3. Their collection is Divine Inspiration: A Collection from Three Perspectives on God, Giants, and G.O.A.T.s.

From Apr. 1 through May 3, the museum’s upstairs gallery will feature multiple collections. The first to be featured will be Sound + Light by Craig Colorusso, which ends on Mar. 8. Sketch // Comic: The Making of Duck and Moose by Kirk Reedstrom will follow Colorusso’s works.

Exhibitions that feature Centenary’s graduating art majors will run from Apr. 1 through May 3.

Dr. Dopson’s Cabinet of Possibly Artistic Curiosities, by Clif Dopson, will begin the semester and close on Feb. 9.

Expressions, created by Magnet High School’s Fine Arts Department, will be on display from Feb. 14 until Mar. 9.

Centenary students will have art on display in Collage Poetry from Mar. 12 until Apr. 20.

Klaus also mentioned that Centenary’s ever-changing Project Space Gallery highlights talented local and student artists by showcasing paintings, poetry, miniatures, and more.

If you want to preview Divine Inspiration, Sound + Light, and Dr. Dopson’s Cabinet, a free reception is open to the public and will be held on Fri., Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meadows Museum will open for regular hours beginning on Jan. 16.

Visit the Meadows Museum’s website for more information.