(WKRG) — Check out this new summer jam featuring lots of references to the Gulf Coast.

Caroline Jones just released “Gulf Coast Girl” featuring Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Lukas Nelson and Mac McAnally as “The Pelicanaires.”

The song references many local tourist destinations from Destin to Gulf Shores.

Rolling Stone says the song “finds Jones warmly extolling the virtues of the area’s easygoing vibe with a vocal that’s as sunny and inviting as the locations mentioned.”

