BULLETPROOF: Series Premiere August 7th on GCCW

(WFNA) BULLETPROOF follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, “Star Trek: Into Darkness“) and Pike (Ashley Walters, “Top Boy“) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode. Full of grit and sometimes gloss, BULLETPROOF is stylish and funny with entertaining, riveting criminal cases in each episode.

Watch the premiere on Wednesday, August 7th at 7PM on The Gulf Coast CW!

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW show trailers and first-looks at GCCW content.