Brooks & Dunn coming to The Wharf Amphitheater

Lindsey Renee Lagestee, the 25-year-old lead female vocalist of the country music band Dixie Crush, died days after being hit by a car on her way to a Valentine’s Day performance in Chicago, the band said on Facebook.

Dixie Crush, which bills itself as “the Midwest’s Ultimate Country Party Band,” said Lagestee was a founding member of the group in 2015 and praised her as an “incredible performer, great friend, and the best bandmate.” She died on Monday.