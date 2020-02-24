Brooks & Dunn coming to The Wharf Amphitheater

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:
Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce BROOKS & DUNN on the “Reboot 2020 Tour” with special guests TRAVIS TRITT & TUCKER BEATHARD coming to The Wharf Amphitheater on Saturday, May 30th! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.
