Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, ‘Parasite’ win at Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Brad Pitt has won his first acting Oscar, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” has already made history and Laura Dern has won best supporting actress at the 92nd Academy Awards. “Jojo Rabbit” also won for Taika Waititi’s adapted screenplay to his Nazi satire. Best animated film went to “Toy Story 4.” Barack and Michelle Obama’s first film under their new production banner “American Factory” won best documentary. But there has been some criticism: no female directors were nominated for best director, and the acting categories are the least diverse since an outcry over the lack of diversity pushed the academy to remake its membership.
