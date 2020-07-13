Body found at Lake Piru, where officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned

A body was found at Lake Piru Monday morning, days after Ventura County officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned in the water.

“We had boat crews on the lake at first light this morning with divers, and they discovered the body floating,” Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told KTLA.

The searchers made the discovery in the northeastern portion of the lake, Buschow said.

Crews had been searching the site since the 33-year-old “Glee” star disappeared in the lake north of Los Angeles on July 8.

Her 4-year-old son, who was found on a rented boat, told officers that he and his mother went swimming, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The boy said “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sgt. Kevin Donoghue previously said.

While authorities have not positively identified the body found Monday, Buschow said they have notified Rivera’s family of the development in the case.

“Hopefully this provides some closure, whatever that means, for the family,” the captain said.

The Sheriff’s Office planned to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

