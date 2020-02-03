Ben Platt named Hasty Pudding’s 2020 Man of the Year

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2020 file photo, Ben Platt poses in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Feb. 3, Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced Platt as their 2020 Man of the Year. Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the acting troupe that dates to the late 18th century. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt was named 2020 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe on Monday.

Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates to the late 18th century.

“We’re thrilled to honor Ben Platt as our 54th Man of the Year because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age,” Hasty Pudding co-producer Natalie Needle said in a statement. “As our youngest Man of the Year, Ben has had a remarkable career as an actor and musician.”

Platt will receive his pudding pot at a celebratory roast on Friday. A performance of “Mean Ghouls,” Hasty Pudding’s second production including women in the cast, will follow.

Platt won a Tony in 2017 for “Dear Evan Hansen,” while the cast recording took home the Grammy for best musical theater album, as well as a Daytime Emmy for their performance on “The Today Show.”

Platt is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

He is currently filming the second season of the Netflix series “The Politician,” which last season earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

He also stars in the film “Run This Town,” which premiered at last year’s SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring. It was recently announced that he will star in the film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Also a musician, Platt’s debut album “Sing To Me Instead” was released last year.

Former winners of the Man of the Year include Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. Last year’s Man of the Year was Milo Ventimiglia.

Hasty Pudding’s 2020 Woman of the Year, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.