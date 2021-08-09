August 9: New tech aimed to replace hand signals in baseball, New KFC themed hotel opening in London

(WKRG) — This is the first time I’ve ever heard of a “chicken concierge.” A KFC-themed hotel opening in London is trending on WKRG.com.

Named after KFC founder Harland David Sanders. This hotel will not be a permanent stay in London, it will only be open for eleven nights starting on August 18. Rooms are 153 dollars a night and it is pretty full service.

Check it out they will pick visitors up from kings cross station in a black Cadillac called the ‘colonelmobile’.

They have a chick-in counter and each room has the ‘press for chicken’ button.

The topper here, all proceeds will go to the KFC foundation which supports grassroots organizations in the united states.

Y’all know the ‘I’m a Barbie Girl’ song. Well, one doctor in Las Vegas can now sing that loud and proud.

29-year-old dr. Audrey Cruz has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind doll for Barbies #Thankyouheroes program.

The program highlights the work of frontline workers during the covid-19 pandemic.

According to Mattel, Dr. Cruz, joined forces with other Asian-American doctors to fight racial bias and discrimination during the pandemic.

Dr. Cruz says she was shocked when she got the call And she hopes the doll will inspire the younger generation to dream big and achieve their goals.

To the sports world now. If you follow baseball- you know what happened with the Houston Astros and stealing signs. New technology is being tested in the minor leagues in hopes to combat similar cheating techniques.

This new system from PitchCom removes the need for hand signs between the pitcher and catcher.

Catchers will be equipped with a wristband-style transmitter where they can choose one of nine buttons to signal the pitch and placement.

The pitcher then has the receiver in their cap and can hear the pitch called. Similar to how football coaches relay plays in a quarterbacks helmet.

Players that have tested the tech say it could make the game faster and prevent the runner on second base from seeing the signs.