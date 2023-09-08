MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby inside FedExForum in Memphis on Thursday night, police said.

The Memphis Police Department posted on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of the Forum, a 19,000-seat arena that is home to the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team.

A male victim was taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The identity of the shooter was not known, the police statement said.

Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired inside the venue, WREG-TV reported.

“I heard a pop,” Clarissa Johnson, who attended the concert, told WREG. “I’m not sure what happened but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, ‘get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened.”

A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for more information.