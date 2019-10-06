Alex Trebek on cancer battle: ‘Hanging in there’

(CNN/AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is back at home in Canada.

The 79-year-old made an appearance at his alma mater Friday, the University of Ottawa.

“I’m hanging in,” Trebek said. “So we’re back on the chemo and we’ll see if the numbers go down. And if they do, they can’t keep doing it forever, of course.

“I’ll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer. We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose.”

In March, Trebek disclosed that he had stage four pancreatic cancer.

When asked by CTV Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlamme if it was better knowing what to expect from his treatment, Trebek responded, “Well, in some ways, it’s easier because now I know the day after chemo, my eyesight gets messed up a little and the next day after that, I start getting pains in my joints.”

Trebek resumed chemotherapy treatment in September after suffering a setback in his treatment.

While he’s concerned about what his passing would mean for his loved ones, Trebek said he’s not afraid of what lies ahead.

“I’m 79 years old,” he said in September. “I’ve had one hell of a good life.”