NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There’s no atmosphere quite like the city of New Orleans when the ESSENCE Festival of Culture comes to town, and now we know who is headlining the event this summer.

Honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, festival organizers announced on Tuesday that ESSENCE would feature the many faces of the genre, from Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion to Doug E Fresh and Jermaine Dupri.

The event will honor the anniversaries of some of the hip-hop pioneers who have paved the way for other artists. Hill’s performance will recognize 25 years since her album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” hit shelves, going on to win five Grammy awards.

Dupri is also celebrating a big anniversary — 30 years since his Atlanta-based record label So So Def opened its doors, giving us a long list of artists who have gone on to shatter barriers in the music industry, like Kriss Kriss Kross, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Lil Jon, Usher, Mariah Carey,

Other artists headlining the ESSENCE stage include:

Nigerian singer Wizkid

Monica

Coco Jones

Kizz Daniels

That’s not all, though! We’re told more artists will be released at a later date.

Speaking of anniversaries, this year will mark the 29th ESSENCE Festival. This year’s event runs from June 30 to July 2. Get tickets here.

Latest Stories