Voters head to the polls to vote on constitutional amendment 1

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Voters are hitting the polls for Super Tuesday, and alongside deciding who will make it to the upcoming 2020 general election, poll-goers will be asked to vote on a constitutional amendment.

On the ballot, a question to decide whether or not voters will continue to elect State School Board members.

Instead, Amendment 1 asks to rename the State Board of Education as the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education. It would also change the board from being elected by voters, to being appointed by the governor.

As of right now, the State School Board is an eight-member elected board. This amendment would change that to a nine-member commission appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. It would also rename the state superintendent to the state secretary of education, who would be appointed by the commission and confirmed by the senate.

Governor Kay Ivey supports this change. Opponents of the amendment say that it takes away a vote by the people.

If the amendment passes Tuesday, voters will have the chance to weigh in on the decision again during the general election in November.

