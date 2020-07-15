Setting the scene for November in Alabama District One

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The two men headed for an Alabama District One showdown—Republican Jerry Carl and Democrat James Averhart. Handicappers would likely give the edge to Carl. That’s because there have only been four men to hold the First District Congressional seat since 1965—all Republicans.

“Metaphorically, it’s a David and Goliath challenge,” said James Averhart. “We know that it’s a battle, an uphill battle. But I’m a Marine—I’m used to fighting uphill anyway.”

If post runoff comments are any indication the race for the District One seat is starting off cordial from Jerry Carl. He was responding to a question about his new Democratic opponent.

“Very nice guy—we look forward to a healthy run with him too,” said Carl.

If ‘healthy run’ turns out anything like the campaign leading to the Republican runoff, where PAC money fueled bitter accusations, the race to November could be anything but cordial. On that back-biting race against former State Senator Bill Hightower, Carl is taking it in stride.

“When a race is over with, it’s over with,” he said. “You’ve got to put everything behind you if you’re going to serve the people.”

With the runoff election delayed because of Covid-19, James Averhart now has a shorter window to rally his troops for the big race.

“Coming to November it’s just bringing people together—informing the people why I am the best citizen and candidate for the office,” he said.

Averhart said he expects support, financial and otherwise, from the Democratic party—but will it be enough, given the amount of money Republican supporters pumped into the district for the runoff alone? That remains to be seen.

