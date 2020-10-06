Poll worker fired, accused of ballot tampering in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — As voters headed to the polls in several local mayoral runoffs, one poll worker was fired for allegedly tampering with a ballot.
The worker was stationed at the City of Prichard Community Center on West Main Street.
The alleged incident came as residents voted in Prichard’s mayoral runoff between incumbent Jimmie Gardner and City Councilman Lorenzo Martin.
