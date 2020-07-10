New AUM Poll shows Tuberville ahead of Sessions in Republican runoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new poll out just days before the Republican primary runoff is showing a distinct gap between likely voters for former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville and those for former Attorney General and Senator Jeff Sessions.

It’s a poll that may hold a little more significance since it is not one that was commissioned by one campaign or the other. Auburn University at Montgomery’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration conducted the poll.

The new survey of 558 likely voters shows Tuberville leading Sessions by a 16 point margin.

The poll shows 47 percent of Republican voters surveyed would vote for Tuberville, with 31 percent planning to vote for Sessions. 22 percent remained undecided five days before the election.

Voters cited Sessions’ recusal in the Russia investigation as a reason for turning away from the former Senator. The poll also shows President Trump’s endorsement of Tuberville is a likely reason for the majority of support.

The same poll also shows in a head to head matchup, Tuberville leading Democratic incumbent Senator Doug Jones with 44 percent, compared to Jones with 35 percent.

Read more about this latest poll here.

LATEST STORIES