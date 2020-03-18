Mobile County Sheriff, District Attorney and others endorse Jeff Sessions for U.S. Senate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Sessions picked up endorsements from several local leaders Wednesday afternoon.
Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber, and Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters held a news conference at Mobile Government Plaza to announce their endorsements.
Sheriff Cochran said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack couldn’t make the news conference but also endorsed Sessions, who is headed for a runoff with former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville.
Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey announced the runoff would be postponed from May 31 to July 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
