Matt Gaetz’s opponents talk about why they should replace him

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There are two conservative men who will be on the ballot Tuesday in Northwest Florida running against U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz for Florida’s First Congressional District seat.

Greg Merk and John Mills are both military veterans and believe they have what it takes to represent this district.

“I do not believe that Northwest Florida is represented in Washington,” Greg Merk said. “I believe that our current representative stands shoulder to shoulder with the Democratic party on marquee issues. Issues like climate change, the radical LGBTQ agenda, the legalization of marijuana and recreational marijuana, as well as the warpower resolution. Listen, this is the most conservative and military district in the country but unfortunately, we don’t have that representative in Washington.”

“I am the one to protect your liberties,” John Mills said. “I am the one to protect our constitution up in Washington, D.C. I will not sway so remember the constitution is all right here… our enumerated powers that we’re supposed to follow. Not very big now is it?” Mills said as he pulled a small constitution out of his back pocket. “This is what I stand for. Forty years in the Navy… twenty-six of those years are in uniform so I know what an oath of office is and I will not break my oath of office.”

WKRG News 5 also reached out to Gaetz’s office but his team said he would not be available for an interview until Tuesday evening.

To learn more about each of the candidates, you can visit their websites below:

Matt Gaetz

Greg Merk

John Mills

