Gulf Shores runoff election could be moved to October 27th

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The city of Gulf Shores will discuss whether or not to move its municipal runoff elections to October 27. City spokesman Grant Brown says the city council will vote on the matter Monday. The runoffs are for City Council Place 1 and City Council Place 2.

Below is a press release from the city:

Due to extenuating circumstances, the City of Gulf Shores Municipal Runoff Election for City Council Place 1 and City Council Place 2 that was deferred to November 3, will be rescheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020. After discussing the logistics of combining the municipal runoff and the general election with Secretary of State John Merrill and Baldwin County Election Officials, it became evident that the process for holding two separate elections on the same day would be problematic and confusing.. For these reasons, the City of Gulf Shores Municipal Runoff Election will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A resolution to ratify this decision will be forthcoming. City of Gulf Shores

LATEST POSTS: