Garris & Sinak win Gulf Shores City Council Seats

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The unofficial Gulf Shores Municipal Runoff results are in for two council seats.

Voters elected Joe Garris over Bill Coyne for Place 1. Garris earned 584 votes (53%) to Coyne’s 518 (47%) .

Gary Sinak defeated Michelle Stancil for Place 2. Sinak won 611 votes (56%) to Stancil’s 480 (44%).
Provisional ballots and canvassing will begin Thursday, Oct. 29th.

