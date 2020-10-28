Garris & Sinak win Gulf Shores City Council Seats

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The unofficial Gulf Shores Municipal Runoff results are in for two council seats.
Voters elected Joe Garris over Bill Coyne for Place 1. Garris earned 584 votes (53%) to Coyne’s 518 (47%) .
Gary Sinak defeated Michelle Stancil for Place 2. Sinak won 611 votes (56%) to Stancil’s 480 (44%).
Provisional ballots and canvassing will begin Thursday, Oct. 29th.
