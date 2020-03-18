Biden wins Florida as coronavirus disrupts primary voting

Elections

by: Will Weissert and Brian Slodysko of the Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has easily won Florida’s Democratic presidential primary. Tuesday’s results show the former vice president building on a remarkable surge as he barrels toward the nomination at a time when the nation is gripped by concern about the new coronavirus. Biden’s victory was another blow to Bernie Sanders, whose early strength has evaporated as African Americans and working-class whites have sided with Biden. But Tuesday’s primaries demonstrated the uncertainty confronting the Democratic contest as it collides with efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Polls were shuttered in Ohio even as voting moved forward in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, where some voters and elections officials reported problems.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories